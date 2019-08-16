MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Students and their families gathered on the main lawn Friday afternoon as University of Mobile president Dr. Lonnie Burnett offered a challenge as they tackle their first year.
"You recognize that God has a purpose for your life, number two: you seek that purpose. it's one thing to say 'I've got one,' but now you seek it. Number three: you fulfill that purpose."
Following the president's speech families gathered to watch the new students touch the globe, leading them to the first building on campus, Weaver Hall, which opened in 1963 when the first class of freshmen enrolled.
The globe ceremony is more than a tradition, holding great meaning for students at the University of Mobile.
"We're told in the scriptures to evangelize the world, to go into the world. We send our students across the world, literally. Their careers are important, no doubt, their jobs are important, but that deep down purpose we stress is to go reach the world."
Students were thrilled to take part in the tradition and are eager to take on new beginnings at the university.
"It's stepping into collegehood, which is obviously super duper exciting so being able to touch it with all of my fellow freshmen, it was awesome."
"It was super awesome because it kind of really represents what this university is about and it's about following God's purpose in your life."
"They want to encourage you and bring you up in the way you should go, like the bible says, and I think it's really neat that they do that."
Students will touch the globe again, going the opposite direction, when they leave campus following graduation, signifying their calling to do good work in the world.
