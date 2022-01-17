Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- People across the nation honored Civil Rights Movement icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today.

At the University of South Alabama, dozens attended an event in honor of Dr. King. Celebrating what would have been his 93rd birthday, MLK pioneered through the Civil Rights Movement, campaigning for equal rights and changing people's lives.

"To be such a high-profile person who knew he was in harm's way, and yet didn't shy away from it is really amazing,” said Dr. David Padgett, keynote speaker.

Dr. David Padgett stood behind Dr. King's teachings, implementing them still today by advocating for improvements in Africatown, surrounding livability and environmental concerns.

"Everybody can be involved in using that as a catalyst to improve the community quality of life for everybody," said Dr. Padgett.

Students and people of all ages were in attendance.

Padgett instilled one of his favorite quotes from MLK, and encouraged the audience to keep paving the way for more progress.

"As Dr. King said, either we'll live together as brothers or we'll die together as fools,” said Dr. Padgett.

While MLK day is Monday, Jan. 17, his actual birthday was Saturday, Jan. 15.