The coronavirus is causing some big changes at one of Mobile's universities.
Students at the University of South Alabama were officially alerted about the changes Friday.
School officials announced students will take classes on-line at least through through April 19th, and they'll have next week off.
They already have this week off for spring break, so students are adjusting to big changes.
You look around campus and you see signs saying, "Cover your cough and sneeze," and "Wash your hands for 20 seconds."
Friday, you also saw a lot of students moving some of their belongings out of dorms.
Scarlet Ingle is from Birmingham and, with spring break this week, she went back home.
But she just learned Friday morning she didn't have to come back to get ready for classes next week.
Ingle said, "We just got here yesterday, so we're having to pack up and go all the way back up to Birmingham. It's like a four hour drive."
Ingle says she plans on staying in Birmingham to take on-line classes through mid-April, but, she said, "I think it's harder to keep up with an online class, so I kind of hate that."
Other students told us how the schedule changes will affect them.
Brianna Martin from Birmingham said, "I'd rather take my classes on campus rather than on-line, but it's cool to have a free week off."
Kadeem Boone of Slidell said, "So, I can definitely say the extra week is exciting. We get an extra week of spring break. We can catch up with other schools, go to the beach. But, of course, it does put us behind with class."
Businesses near the South Alabama campus, like Zeal Boutique, may notice some changes, too.
Gracie Zagar said, "I think, since we do have the on-line orders as well, that's not really going to affect our business too much. I guess the traffic maybe, a little bit, but, definitely, with our income, it probably won't affect it very much."
When asked if students from South Alabama went shopping there, Zagar said, "A bunch of them. A bunch of them."
South Alabama officials also announced if conditions don't improve by April 20th, classes will finish the semester on the on-line format.
