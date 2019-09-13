MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A pair of University of South Alabama students facing charges of making a terrorist threat are free on $3,000 bail Friday.
University officials have declined to go into detail about the charges against Jack Christensen and Jaleel Hughes, but law enforcement authorities have determined they are unrelated.
According to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, Hughes stands accused of posting a picture on Snapchat of a graphic novel called “Death Note,” along with a caption reading, “Don’t come to school tomorrow or if you do, I better not know your name.”
In the second case, according to the prosecutor’s office, authorities allege that Christensen left a flip-chart containing threatening messages at the university’s library. Officials said the messages were general death threats, not directed against any specific person.
Mike Mitchell, the University of South Alabama’s vice president for student affairs, said in a message to students and staff on Friday that the students – both 21 – have been barred from campus pending the outcome of disciplinary hearings.
“Our community is not immune to such threats, and we are not unique in how we respond,” he wrote in the message. “No matter the circumstances, our police must treat any possible threat with the utmost seriousness and act immediately to ensure the safety of our campus community.”
According to the university’s student handbook, internal student conduct proceedings can lead to a range of punishments, including written reprimands and probation all the way up to expulsion.
Making a terrorist threat is a Class C felony, punishable by one to 10 years in prison.
