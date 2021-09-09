Two people were found unconscious in a car in a Mary Esther parking lot on Wednesday, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office in Florida.

A 5-month-old unrestrained child was in the back seat and within reach of drug paraphernalia, investigators say.

They say the man and woman, parked off Page Bacon Road, appeared to be suffering overdoses and drug paraphernalia was in plain view.

A search of the vehicle by Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies revealed two loaded syringes which tested positive for fentanyl, with a total weight of 31 grams, the OCSO says. Approximately one gram of heroin was also located along with numerous controlled prescription medications.

Charges against Navarre area residents 23-year old Randy Smith and 22-year old Alexis Freeman include trafficking in fentanyl, possession of heroin and oxycodone, child neglect, and more.

The baby, who had been removed from the car by concerned bystanders prior to the arrival of deputies, was evaluated and found to be uninjured.