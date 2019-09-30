MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The sick season is getting ready to ramp up and now the CDC is warning this could be one of the worst on record.
It all has to do with the country of Australia. Their flu season is just wrapping up and it is usually a good indicator what is in store for us. The bad news, they had their worst season ever.
At Dawes Pointe Pharmacy on Cottage Hill Road they are busy dispensing pills and other medicine.
“Already busy with cough cold things, but the flu hasn't really gotten here yet,” said Teresa Elmore, a Pharmacist.
The sign on their door, a reminder to get a shot.
In the last two weeks, Elmore said she has given 40 or 50 flu vaccines.
“It seems that more and more people are getting them early, which is a good thing,” Elmore said. “They're predicting a bad flu season and people are heeding the warning and getting their flu shots earlier.”
According to the CDC, less than half of all Americans end up getting vaccinated.
“I never take a flu shot so I am fine every year, so my take on it is that it's up to the individual,” said Felica King.
“We do get a chance to get a flu shot with no cost each year so I always do, but I think everyone should get a flu shot if they can,” said Russ Davidson.
The Alabama Department of Public Health flu map shows there have been several confirmed cases of the flu in Alabama in the last three weeks. None so far in our area.
The CDC recommends everyone six months and older get vaccinated each year and they want people to do it by the end of October.
