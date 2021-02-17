Rishion My El Tolbert

UPDATE: Investigators said Rishion My El Tolbert has been found and is safe. 

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said a child reported missing Wednesday has been found safe.

Investigators said Rishion My El Tolbert disappeared around noon and was later found around 3 p.m.

