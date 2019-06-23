MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) UPDATE Mobile police have confirmed one person has died in a single vehicle crash on I-65 Sunday morning.
Police official say at around 7:44 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-65. A preliminary investigation showed that a while vehicle was traveling north on I-65 when the driver struck the center barrier. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Mobile police are investigating the cause of this crash.
ORIGINAL STORY
MOBILE, Ala (WALA) Mobile police are on the scene of a serious crash in the northbound lanes of I-65 near the Dauphin Street exit.
The accident has blocked both lanes of traffic and cars are passing on the shoulder.
