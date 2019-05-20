MOBILE, Ala (WALA) Alabama State Troopers have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed on I-10 early Thursday morning.
According to investigators, 38-year-old Jason Lee Duggins of Grand Bay was struck by two different vehicles as he walked along I-10 near exit 15 close to Tillman's Corner. Duggins was pronounced dead at the scene.
The drivers of the two vehicles were not injured.
