UPDATE 8/5/2019
Investigators with the Atmore police department have arrested two men in connection for the May 18th deadly graduation party shooting that occurred on Martin Luther King Avenue.
Michael Lashan Weaver Jr. 21 and Michael Bernard Pettway 22 are charged with one count of murder for the death of Chrishawn Westry. Both Weaver and Pettway are being held at the Escambia county Detention Center in Brewton, AL
** Original Story**
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - Police are still looking for whoever was behind the trigger of a wild shooting at a high school graduation party, injuring several people and killing a teenager.
A family member confirmed to FOX10 News the person who died was Chrishawn Westry, of Atmore. His godmother says Westry always wore a smile, was respectable, and loved basketball and music. She says the family is heartbroken over his killing.
The shooting erupted early Saturday morning, during a graduation party for Escambia County High School graduates. Police say the gunfire was sparked by an argument between two females. People who live around the community center where the shooting occurred described a chaotic scene to FOX10 News, of dozens, if not hundreds, of people running for their lives down Martin Luther King Ave.
Several people were shot both inside and outside the community center, including Westry, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His family says they are praying for all of the other innocent victims who are still recovering.
Atmore police have not confirmed Westry is the person who died, but are asking for anyone's help identifying the shooter(s).
