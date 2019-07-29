BREAKING UPDATE: The U.S. Coast Guard has located the overdue vessel. The Coast Guard tweeted the following at 9:17 a.m. Monday:
The Coast Guard has located an overdue vessel, Still Rummin, that left from Orange Beach, Alabama, at 7:30 a.m., Sunday, to go fishing and was not heard from since.
---
ORIGINAL STORY:
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- Coast Guard Sector Mobile on Monday is searching for an overdue vessel with four people on board.
Overdue are Hunter Mccutcheon, Butch Mccutcheon, Cary Miller and Brent Baker, according to the Coast Guard.
The vessel, Still Rummin, is a 30-foot white Contender with a blue t-top, blue trim and blue bottom paint.
The vessel left from Orange Beach, at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, to go fishing and has not been heard from since.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received the report at 9:37 p.m. Sunday.
If anyone has any information please contact the Sector Mobile command center at (251) 441-5976.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.