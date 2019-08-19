MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- His story struck a nerve. A Mobile man -- the victim of a violent crime -- his car stolen and home shot up having to pay to get his car back after miscommunication between Prichard and Mobile Police. Today a good Samaritan stepped in to help.
His car was stolen amid gunfire after burglars broke into his home, the scene in his 2003 silver Ford Mustang.
It would be nearly three weeks before Abraham Morqoi learned his car had been found three days after the crime.
"I was like my car has been found 2 weeks ago??? Why nobody told me," said Morqoi.
Discovered abandoned in Prichard on July 26th -- it was towed to Pitts & Son's after Prichard Police say they notified Mobile Police but never heard back.
"So you know it's strange to me that somebody stole my car and to get my car back from the police -- I have to pay $300. I'm the victim, but I should pay money to receive my stolen property," said Morqoi.
Desperate to find the money before the Monday deadline of 4 p.m. -- a FOX 10 viewer stepped in after they saw his story on Friday -- paying $300 to get his car out of impound.
Pitts & Son's just doing their job after getting the call from Prichard says they still have to pay their drivers and employees and agreed to drop nearly three weeks of storage fees ($25 per day) reducing the bill from $800 to $300.
"We don't mind helping customers. We know people get victimized... We can all be victims. I've been doing this for a long time. We don't mind helping customers and there is some stuff if you bring it to our attention we are going to help you out. That's why we knocked off the storage for him," said Greg Poole, Pitts & Son's Operations Manager.
At the moment -- the car isn't running -- so he's getting it towed to his home. Growing up in West Africa -- it's the car of his dreams. He's overwhelmed with gratitude to finally see it back home.
"You know the body looks like this but believe me -- I'm in love with it. Even when it was taken -- I felt so bad because this is something I'm in love with -- it's a sports car -- a Mustang. I don't know how to say thank you enough to FOX 10 News that I have my car back today. It's is first thank God and thank you FOX 10 News," said Morqoi.
And last -- but certainly not least -- the good Samaritan who helped make it all happen.
"I know you want to remain anonymous, but God sees what you have done. What you have done is not going to go unnoticed -- God will reward whoever has provided these finances to bring this car back home. I pray blessings of God will float on you," said Morqoi.
Morqoi says he plans to try and get the car running again. Meanwhile, the passenger's side window was also busted out by the thieves. At last check no arrests have been made in the case.
