More trouble for a local tow truck driver accused of "shady" business. The arrest of Michael Sellers Wednesday comes a little over two months after the Mobile County District Attorney's Office filed a huge civil suit against him and his wife for illegal activity involving the operation of their tow company "Anytime Towing" also known as "Rapid Towing."
Mobile Police say Sellers was arrested and charged with "Theft of Property 1st" resulting from an incident September 4th -- when allegedly towed a woman's car from Sandpiper Apartments off Highway 90 without authorization. Sandpiper management did not want to comment -- but tell us the apartment complex did not have a contract with Anytime Towing.
It's a recurring theme for Sellers and his business, which the D.A.'s Office says is a "blight on the community and a black-eye to local towing services." In a civil suit filed in June, Sellers and his wife are accused of being at the center of a "predatory towing ring" and a number of illegal practices
including "charging excessive recovery fees" to intimidation with a firearm.
Among the plaintiffs in the suit -- a pizza delivery driver, and a Mobile Police Officer -- whose personal vehicle was towed from the apartment complex where he served as the courtesy officer.
Sellers -- a former reserve officer for Prichard -- was actually arrested in November 2015 for the towing incident involving the officer. The arrest coming as Sellers launched a campaign to run for Prichard Mayor.
Meanwhile, Mobile County District Ashley Rich tells FOX 10 News the case is still very active. We'll be sure to keep you updated on any new developments.
