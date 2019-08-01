UPDATE: 8/1/19
On Wednesday, July 31, 2019, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Knollwood Apartments around 6:00 p.m. The search led to the arrested of 25 year old, Dougasian McGrew, in connection to the murder of Geroge Leverette. Leverette’s murder occurred Monday, July 29, 2019, around the area of Indian Springs Drive and Hiawatha Court. McGrew is being charged with
- USE/POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- MURDER
- FORGED INSTRUMENT 1ST
- POSSESSION FORGED INSTRUMENT 1ST
- POSSESSION FORGED INSTRUMENT 1ST
- POSSESSION MARIJUANA 1ST
Update 10:27 a.m. 7/30/19
On Monday, July 29, 2019, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Indian Springs Drive and Hiawatha Court in reference to shots being fired in the area.
When deputies arrived, a deceased white male was discovered lying face down outside of a silver Toyota Celica. The victim was identified as 21 year old, George Ralph Leverette III.
MCSO Crime Scene Unit and Major Crimes Detectives were called to investigate the scene. Mr. Leverette’s body has been transported to the Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy and the vehicle was towed to MCSO impound.
At this time, Mr. Leverette’s next of kin have been notified, and the MCSO Major Crimes Detectives are following all leads available at this time. This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this crime, please call 251-574-8633 or leave an anonymous tip at www.mobileso.com/crimetips/
Original Story
EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation Tuesday morning of a homicide.
Investigators say they received the call just before 11 p.m. Monday and responded to the scene at Indian Springs Drive and Hiawatha Court.
When deputies arrived, they found the victim lying outside of his car, according to the MCSO.
Authorities tell us they believe the man was shot inside the car and then got out trying to get help.
He died at the scene.
There are no suspects at this time, according to investigators.
