UDPATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports this missing child alert has been canceled. Johnathan Pascal has been located.
---
ORIGINAL STORY:
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Johnathan Pascal.
Johnathan Pascal is a 6-year-old black boy, and he may be suffering from a condition that requires medication, according to police.
He was last seen on Brewbaker Drive in Montgomery on Friday at about 10:30 a.m.
Police say the child may be in the company of his mother, 38-year-old Maranda Rudolph. Their direction of travel is unknown at this time, according to police.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Johnathan Pascal or Maranda Rudolph, you are asked to contact the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-3353 or call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.