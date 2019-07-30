MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday on Rickarby Street.
Officers said they found the victim in front of a house near Rickarby Park around 6:45 p.m. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.
The victim's name has not been released.
Police have not revealed any details about the shooter.
