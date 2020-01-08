Mobile Police responded to a shooting on the West I-65 Service Road near Moffett Road on Wednesday around noon.
According to fire officials, a 58-year-old male is being treated for a gunshot wound.
The victim told authorities that he was traveling North on I-65 when a male subject driving a blue vehicle cut him off in traffic. The victim went on to say that he then pulled off onto West I-65 Service Road North to see what the subject wanted.
Police say, "the two of them got into a verbal altercation and that as the subject drove away, the subject fired a shot into his vehicle striking him."
The victim drove himself to Mike Ward's Liberty Safes where he called police.
His condition and the extent of his injuries are unknown.
According to authorities, the suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, wearing a dark colored hat and driving an unknown type of blue vehicle.
