Officials with the National Shrimp Festival have released a new schedule for Saturday's event.
The new schedule is as follows:
• Shuttles will begin running at 11:30 AM.
• Festival grounds will open at 12:00 PM.
• Singing for Scholarships on the West Stage is currently in progress at its normal time.
• Miss Shrimp Festival presentation has been cancelled.
• Entertainment will run at its normal schedule.
• Sand Sculpture Contest registration is underway and will continue until 3:00 PM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.