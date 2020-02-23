MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Some good news this weekend for a Mobile County Sheriff's Detective who has been hospitalized for over a month.
Corporal Tim Anderson is being treated at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola for the H1N1 strain of the flu.
On Facebook, his family wrote that after 36 days, Anderson was able to see his three children.
The post read, "I think it’s safe to say today was the BEST day we’ve had in 36 days! Timothy has been moved to an ICU step-down type unit and was finally able to see our three children! It was a wonderful reunion and we enjoyed having our family of five together again! The visit really lifted his spirits. We thank God and his outstanding medical team daily - without them we’d never be here today! Rehab is challenging but his fighting spirit continues to amaze me! We are so blessed!"
Along with the flu, Anderson also had pneumonia and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.
Family members set up a "Go Fund Me" page for donations:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/tim-anderson-amp-family?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
