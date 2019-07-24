Update: The Mobile Police Department have identified the pedestrian hit and killed on Cottage Hill Road as 39 Year-old Dylan Michael Giles.
The Mobile police released the following statement
"On Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at approximately 9:29 p.m. police responded to the area of Cottage Hill Road and Raines Drive in reference to the report of one struck by a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim lying in the roadway deceased. Preliminary investigation shows the victim was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a motor vehicle. The driver of that vehicle pulled over and calls police. The victim has been identified as Dylan Michael Giles, 39. The investigation is ongoing."
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A pedestrian was killed Wednesday night when being hit by a car.
Officers at the scene said the victim was crossing Cottage Hill Road just east of University Boulevard when they were struck by two vehicles.
The victim's name has not been released.
