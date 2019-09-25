MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A young man is reunited with his bike.
"It's fine... A little more scratched up than it was before -- but that's okay," said Winston Eiland, 13-years-old.
We wouldn't normally cover a story about a stolen bike. But this isn't just any bike -- it's Winston's prized possession. Having worked and saved for nearly a year -- it was stolen last week when he rode up & left it outside the Walgreen's at the Loop.
The circumstances struck a chord with Corey's Pawn & Gun. They gave Winston a free bike.
"It's not always about making money... There's times you have to make money, but this is not one of those times... This is a time where you could do good. We felt it was the right thing to do," explained Mack Mason, Corey's Pawn & Gun.
In the meantime, Winston's parents made fliers with pictures of the distinctive bike with lime green accents. After several sightings -- Mobile Police spotted 32-year-old Marcus Johnson riding it on Government Street Tuesday night. Johnson is now in Metro Jail and the bike back where it belongs.
"I'm happy now... Got it back," said Winston.
A week later -- he's grown up a little bit -- and says he's learned a lot from his mistake.
"I will lock it up everywhere," said Winston.
A lesson -- that's also taught him -- good people like the folks at Corey's Pawn & Gun are there to help.
"It made me feel a lot better about people just know that people ... They didn't have anything to make out of it or anything at all... They just gave me the bike because they felt bad," said Winston.
Now that he's got his wheel's back, Winston's also making good on his promise to pay it forward with the bike that was given to him.
"I'm going to give it to Delta Bike Project so they can help out someone who needs a bike," said Winston.
Mobile Police say it's unclear if Marcus Johnson actually stole the bike. He's charged with receiving stolen property.
