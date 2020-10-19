9:30 AM UPDATE: Traffic is again moving freely on I-10 eastbound lanes.
---
EARLIER STORY: Eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Baldwin County are at a standstill during the 8 o'clock hour Monday morning because of an accident.
This is happening between Exit 38 at Alabama 181 and Exit 44 at Alabama 59.
Motorists can expect severe delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.
There's no word yet on the details of the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.