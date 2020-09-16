MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The businesses have announced closures and/or changes due to the threat of Hurricane Sally.
MOBILE COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES
Mobile County offices will be closed on Tuesday. A decision on Wednesday will be made later.
WASHINGTON COUNTY COURTHOUSE
Probate Judge Nick Williams of Washington County announced that the Washington County Courthouse will be closed Tuesday afternoon and all day Wednesday.
MCHD AND FAMILY HEALTH SITES
Mobile County Health Department and Family Health is closed until Thursday.
MOBILE COUNTY CIRCUIT AND DISTRICT COURT
Due to continued inclement weather and hazardous conditions, the Mobile County Circuit and District Courts will remain closed through Thursday, September 17, 2020. The courts will re-open on Friday September 18 and all employees should plan on reporting that morning at their regularly scheduled time.
YMCA OF SOUTH ALABAMA
All branches of the YMCA of South Alabama will be closed Wednesday.
ALTAPOINTE
AltaPointe's outpatient offices in the Mobile Bay Region will be closed on Wednesday. This includes all outpatient offices in Baldwin, Mobile, and Washington counties.
AUSTAL
All Airbus sites in Mobile will be closed on Wednesday, September 16.
PRODISEE PANTRY
Tuesday's food distribution is canceled as well as all volunteer activities through Thursday.
DAPHNE MUNICIPAL COURT
Municipal Court has been canceled for Tuesday, September 15. Cases set for this date will be reset. Contact the Daphne Magistrates at (251) 620-0500 with any questions.
CITY OF BAY MINETTE
Most Bay Minette municipal operations will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. Garbage will be picked up on the Tuesday morning route.
WAVE TRANSIT SYSTEM
The Wave Transit System will operate a delayed normal Fixed Route and Mobility Assistance Program (MAP) service on Thursday, September 17, 2020 beginning at 7:00 a.m.
Also, the GM&O Transportation Center and Beltline Office will resume normal work hours, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST CASINOS
The Mississippi Gaming Commission ordered all coast casinos to close by 4 p.m. Monday.
CITY OF FAIRHOPE
City Hall, Public Works, Nix Center, Museum, Welcome Center, Recreation Center, Quail Creek Golf Club will be closed Tuesday. Fairhope Public Library will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Public Utilities and Public Works call center will be responding to calls from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Garbage and recycling will not be picked up on Tuesday.
MOBILE COMMUNITY ACTION
Due to the hazardous conditions expected in Mobile from the impact of Hurricane Sally, Mobile Community Action Inc. Administrative Office, its Head Start and Community Service centers will be closed Tuesday, September 15, 2020 and Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
Normal operating hours will resume on Thursday, September 17,2020. Individuals with utility bill assistance appointments scheduled for those days will be notified and rescheduled.
WALMART DISTRIBUTION CENTER
The Walmart Distribution Center in Irvington will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. They will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday for order filing. Receiving and Shipping departments will report Thursday at 9 a.m.
I-10 WELCOME CENTERS
ALEA says the Welcome Center in Baldwin County at I-10 Westbound FL/AL line is closed. Also, the Welcome Center in Mobile at I-10 Eastbound MS/AL line is closed.
