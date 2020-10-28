MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - These businesses have announced closures and/or changes due to the threat of Hurricane Zeta.
BELLINGRATH GARDENS
Because of concerns about high winds and possible flooding from Hurricane Zeta, Bellingrath Gardens and Home will be closed on Thursday, October 29. The Gardens and Home will reopen with normal hours at 8 a.m. on Friday, October 30.
CITY OF DAPHNE BAY ACCESS POINTS
Due to the expected impacts of Hurricane Zeta, all City of Daphne bay access points are now closed. Park access points will re-open when safe conditions are present.
MOBILE COUNTY OFFICES
Due to the imminent threat of Hurricane Zeta, the Mobile County Commission will close its offices in Mobile Government Plaza, the Plaza Annex and the Courthouse, effective at 12 noon on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
However, Mobile County’s Absentee Voting Office will remain open during normal business hours, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. The deadline to apply for absentee ballots for the November 3 General Election is at 5:00 p.m., Thursday October 29, 2020.
Mobile County offices will re-open on Thursday, October 29, and employees are to report to work for their normal work schedule. The County Commission will continue to monitor the weather conditions and will adjust the status of operations if needed.
Also, the Absentee Election Manager’s Office will be open on Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., for voters to hand deliver absentee ballot to the office.
For questions about in-person absentee voting should be directed to the Absentee Election Manager’s Office at (251) 574-6400.
CITY OF ORANGE BEACH, GULF SHORES
City facilities in Orange Beach will close at 1 today and the City of Gulf Shores will close city facilities at 2 p.m. Officials say hurricane decals will be available until 2 p.m. and that sandbags are available at the Sportplex will they're all gone.
WALMART DISTRIBUTION CENTER
The Wal Mart Distribution Center in Irvington will be shutting down at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say they plan to resume regular hours on Thursday.
RIVIERA UTILITIES
As Hurricane Zeta approaches the Gulf Coast, the safety of our employees and customers is our top priority. Our offices are closing at 3:30 p.m. today. Thank you for your understanding, and please stay weather aware.
THE WAVE TRANSIT
In preparation for expected impacts of Hurricane Zeta, the Wave Transit System will suspend Fixed Route and Mobility services today, Wednesday, October 28 at 6 p.m.
Wave officials say services will resume on Thursday at 7 a.m. if the weather permits.
The say the Wave will continue to closely monitor operations and make necessary adjustments to support the safety of transit operators and riders.
You are asked to visit the Wave's Facebook page for additional information.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR'S OFFICE
The Escambia County Tax Collector’s office will close at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 and will reopen at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Citizens are encouraged to visit the virtual office at EscambiaTaxCollector.com to conduct most tax collector business 24 hours a day. The Express Lane service allows customers to renew their registration online for their vehicle, boat or mobile home and pick it up when we reopen.
For more information, please visit us at EscambiaTaxCollector.com, email ectc@EscambiaTaxCollector.com or contact our call center.
MAWSS
MAWSS is closing it’s business offices at 3 p.m. today due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Zeta and plan to resume business operations at 10 am Thursday, October 29th. For emergencies only- call 251-694-3165. Outside kiosks are available for customers.
