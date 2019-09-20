State Highway 135 through Gulf State Park will undergo necessary improvements and repairs from Sept. 24 until Christmas Eve.
The road will be closed to all vehicles, hikers and bikers beginning Sept. 24, but will reopen Oct. 9-14 during the 48th Annual National Shrimp Festival.
The work being done during the closure will include a shift of the center line, re-striping, and installing a federally approved railing system, and repairs to the bridge. When the road reopens, users will see a further separation of vehicles from pedestrian and bike lanes.
“These improvements demonstrate the state’s commitment to invest in the Coastal Alabama region,” said Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “Our expectation for the project is the enhancement of the overall experience for our Gulf State Park and Gulf Shores/Orange Beach area visitors. We apologize for any inconvenience this temporary closure may cause."
“We are pleased that the contractors and project managers for these improvements worked with us to make the road accessible during the Shrimp Festival,” said Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft. “And, we have been assured that the time frame for the closure of the road is a ‘worst-case scenario,’ and with good weather the road should reopen sooner than Christmas Eve.”
With the closure, all through traffic will be detoured via Highway 59 to East Beach Boulevard (Highway 182). Gulf State Park campground visitors must access the campground via Highway 59 to East Beach Boulevard and enter from the south.
Orange Beach traffic should consider using East Canal Drive to Highway 161 as an alternate route. All Gulf State Park facilities will remain open and accessible throughout the construction period including: Gulf State Park Pier, Woodside Restaurant, State Park Headquarters, The Learning Campus, Eagle Cottages and Lakeside Cabins, Park Maintenance Facility, Trailheads to the Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail and The Lodge at Gulf State Park.
Visitors to Gulf State Park who have questions may call 251-424-0476 or email gulf.statepark@dcnr.alabama.gov. Construction updates will be shared on the Gulf State Park Website https://www.alapark.com/parks/gulf-state-park, Facebook and Instagram accounts.
