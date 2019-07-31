In this Feb. 28, 2017, photo, an FA/18E Super Hornet from NAS Lemoore flies through the nicknamed Star Wars Canyon in Death Valley National Park, Calif. Military jets roaring over national parks have long drawn complaints from hikers and campers. But in California's Death Valley, the low-flying combat aircraft skillfully zipping between the craggy landscape has become a popular attraction in the 3.3 million acre park in the Mojave Desert, 260 miles east of Los Angeles.