(Meredith) -- 13-year-old Jack Rico can't legally drive yet, but he has already earned four associate's degrees.
"Well, I mean, I'm 13, so I don't want to rush everything," he told KABC. "I'm still trying to figure it out, but I just want to focus on learning right now. That's what I love to do."
So what's his next stop? He's heading to the University of Nevada on a full scholarship to get a bachelor of science degree in history.
Rico started his college career at age 11, which means he earned all four of those degrees in just two years.
But he's still a kid, after all. And he said when he's not studying, he's playing video games.
