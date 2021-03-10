JACKSON, COUNTY, Miss. --On March 10, 2021, around 2 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Center Street and Spruce Street in reference to one shot.

According to JCSO, a 19 year old male was lying the street, deceased, from a gunshot wound.

Deputies then located the suspect, a 14 year old female, and also two witnesses. '

The juvenile suspect was arrested and is being held at Jackson County Adult Detention Center being charged as an adult for manslaughter.