JACKSON, COUNTY, Miss. - Charges against a 14-year-old Vancleave girl have been upgraded from manslaughter to second degree murder.

Officials in Jackson County, Miss., say charges against the teen, Bridget Leann Forehand, were upgraded during the her initial court appearance Thursday.

Forehand's bond is $100,000. Her appointed attorney said her bond should be lower because she suffers from emotional and mental health issues. The judge said if her attorney can prove Forehand has mental health issues, he would consider lowering it.

On Wednesday, March 10, they say deputies responded to the area of Center Street and Spruce Street in reference to one shot.

According to JCSO, a 19-year-old male was lying the street, deceased, from a gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies then located Forehand along with two witnesses.

Forehand is being held at Jackson County Adult Detention Center and is being charged as an adult. It's unclear why she allegedly pulled the trigger.

Gordon's grandmother told FOX10 News, Gordon and Forehand had only met that night through their mutual friends.

The family sent FOX10 News this statement:

“Mickell the Gentle Giant”

"Mickell was my brother and my best friend. He had the biggest heart out of anyone that I have ever met. Everyone that has ever met Mickell knows how good of a person he was. Things like this shouldn’t happen to people like my brother. Please make sure you tell your loved ones, you love them, because what happened to Mickell may happen to them. Keep our Family in your thought and Prayers.

-SPC D’Lunte Gordon (Brother)

"Mickell was a sweet and loving and well-mannered young man. He lights up every room he enters. He was so shy but once he gets to know you, he will open up. He was the funniest teenager you will ever meet. His heart was so big. He was definitely a ”Gentle Giant”. He will be missed and we will carry his memories forever. God has definitely gained an Angel.“

-Candace Gordon (Mother)

"Mickell was the kind of grandson that everyone would wish for. He never gave me any trouble. He never back talked. Mickell loved to eat and ever since he was able to talk, he would never let you forget it was meal time. My Grandson was taken too soon. He had signed up to attend college this year, but he will never have a chance to go to college, get married or have children.

-Grandmother Marilyn M Welch