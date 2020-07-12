PENSACOLA, Fla. --On Sunday, July 12, Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched to Copter Road and Hammon Avenue in reference to a single vehicle crash into a building.
An investigation revealed that the car, a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro, was traveling westbound, veered off the roadway, and crashed into Roofer's Mart Southeast, located at 3175 Copter Road.
The crash resulted in both the building and car catching on fire.
The driver and passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene and were unable to be identified.
