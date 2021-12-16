29-year-old dead after he's hit by train in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A man from Washington State has been identified as the victim in Wednesday’s fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a train in Ocean Springs.

Stephen Cole, 29, died after being hit by a train near Lovers Lane, confirmed Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr on Thursday. According to police, witnesses say Cole was seen walking eastbound on the railroad tracks and did not appear to respond to the train’s horn warning that it was approaching.

The train, which was headed westbound at the time, went into emergency mode, stopping after hitting Cole, said police.