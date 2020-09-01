JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. --Jackson County Sherriff's traffic deputies are investigating a single car accident that killed a 4-month-old baby and injured his mother and brother. The accident happened on Monday evening, August 31, on Davis Sawmill Road, a half mile off of Highway 613.
Sheriff Mike Ezell says Roketa Smith of George County was driving the car. She was airlifted to USA Hospital in Mobile.
Her 9-year-old son was also taken to the hospital by ambulance. Her infant son was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff says it appears Smith lost control of the car, left the road, and hit a large pine tree on the driver's side door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.