WASHINGTON D.C. (WJLA/Meredith) -- Police in Washington D.C. are looking for the suspects who killed a 71-year-old woman near a grocery store on Saturday.
The family of Sheila Lucas said she was trying to stop a fight when the shooting started.
"Who shoots a 71-year-old woman in the head who has nothing to do with all this?” said Robert Alston, Lucas’s son. “We didn't get a chance to say, 'Mom we love you.' We didn't get a chance to say, 'Mom we'll see you later.' We didn't get that opportunity. Her life was taken from us."
Alston said his mother was beloved for her generosity towards her children and her dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"There were days my mom went without, just to make sure that we had food on the table, clothes on our back,” Alston said. “Being a single mother growing up, that's the woman that I know. That's my queen. That's my everything."
He said she was once again helping family Saturday evening.
Lucas’s granddaughter had been jumped inside a Giant grocery store and the same girls jumped her again as Lucas was walking with her.
Lucas was shot in the head, and a nearby man was wounded.
"We're asking you if you have a heart, because we know you have a grandmother, turn yourself in. Let justice prevail," Alston said.
Alston is the pastor of Thankful Baptist Church and had spent three Sundays preaching online on forgiveness.
"So I forgive you. I release you. But for justice’s sake, please go turn yourself in,” Alston said.
In the meantime, Lucas’ family continues to gather and grieve for her at her home.
"She was going to give it to you straight. She was going to give it to you frank. She wasn't going to cut any corners, she wasn't going to hide,” Alston said. “But you knew what she was telling you, she told you because she loved you."
