(Meredith) -- It's finally happening: a "Friends" reunion special is in the works!
According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources said all six core actors and the show's original creators are getting back together to reunite on the new streaming service HBO Max.
That means Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will all be under the same roof together again, joining creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman.
However, The Hollywood Reporter said the special won't be a continuation of the scripted series; rather, it will be an unscripted reality follow-up. The cast and creators have remained adamant over the years that they would not do a scripted revival.
The special is in the earliest stages of development, as sources said a deal is "far from done." Agreements with the cast are still being worked out.
"Friends" will also be leaving Netflix at the end of 2019 and will be available only on HBO Max. WarnerMedia, which backs HBO Max, paid $85 million per year for five years ($425 million total) to add "Friends" to the streaming platform, ultimately outbidding Netflix for the rights.
"Friends" has been the second-most-watched show streaming on Netflix for years, only falling behind "The Office," which is also leaving Netflix in 2021 and will be housed on NBCUniversal's new streaming service.
