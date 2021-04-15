A major airline is getting ready for Americans to take summer vacations again.
American Airlines is hoping it will be able to operate a nearly normal summer schedule this year. American has already been adding flights in the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean.
The airline is planning 150 new routes this summer. It expects to offer more than 90 percent of pre-pandemic flights and 80 percent internationally.
The CDC is still advising against travel, though it said earlier this month it was a low-risk activity for people who are fully vaccinated.
