American Airlines is making adjustments to some of its flights as a result of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.
The usual non-stop flight from Charlotte to Honolulu will now land in Dallas where passengers will transfer to another plane.
The Charlotte to London flight will touch down in Boston for refueling.
Officials with the carrier say they're keeping close watch on the situation to ensure they have enough fuel for their network.
So far Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and United have not made changes to their schedules.
The Colonial Pipeline fell victim to a ransomware attack, which has disrupted fuel supply chains through numerous states.
