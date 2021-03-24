TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama, in conjunction with the Southeastern Conference, announced Wednesday that the 2021 Golden Flake A-Day Spring Football Game will be played on Saturday, April 17. The game will kick off at 12 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.
The annual A-Day Game is the 15th and final practice of the spring and takes place at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Premium seating options will be offered to existing seat holders (Founders Suites, Skybox, Loge Box, Champions Club, Terrace Club, Ivory Club, and North and South Zone) for a cost of $10 per ticket. Premium seat ticketholders will receive an email from the Athletic Ticket/TIDE PRIDE Office on March 25 with their offer.
General public tickets will be offered in all other areas of the stadium at a cost of $5 per ticket. The public ticket sale will be available for purchase on April 10.
UA students may opt in for a free student ticket on April 6-7.
March 25 – Premium seat holder emails sent
April 7 – Premium seat holder request deadline
April 6-7 – UA student opt-in period
April 10 – Public on sale date and UA student fulfilment sent
For any questions, please contact the Athletic Ticket/TIDE PRIDE Office at 205-348-2262, or ticketoffice@ia.ua.edu .
