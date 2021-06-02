Amazon has revealed the dates for this year's 48-hour Prime Day sale.

It's earlier than ever before: June 21 and June 22.

Amazon normally holds Prime Day in the summer, but last year it was postponed until October in response to the pandemic.

The vast majority of the company's offerings on Prime Day have been exclusive to Prime members. That's the $120 yearly subscription that offers music, movies, TV shows and free shipping.

Prime Day has taken place since 2015.