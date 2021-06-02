Amazon has revealed the dates for this year's 48-hour Prime Day sale.
It's earlier than ever before: June 21 and June 22.
Amazon normally holds Prime Day in the summer, but last year it was postponed until October in response to the pandemic.
The vast majority of the company's offerings on Prime Day have been exclusive to Prime members. That's the $120 yearly subscription that offers music, movies, TV shows and free shipping.
Prime Day has taken place since 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.