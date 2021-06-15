Federal regulators are now investigating Amazon electronics after some of the products reportedly burst into flames.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission is looking into at least eight products sold under the Amazon Basics brand.
Electronics include battery chargers, surge protectors and a voice-activated microwave that consumers said caught fire.
Other buyers reported products that melted or exploded.
Amazon declined to comment on the investigation.
