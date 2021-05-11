E-commerce giant Amazon has shut down upwards of 10 billion listings as it cracks down on counterfeit products.

Amazon said in its brand protection report that it has put in more than $700 million and over 10,000 employees to fight fraud and abuse on its platform.

The company is also taking proactive measures.

It says its verification processes stopped more than 6 million attempts to establish selling accounts

Amazon also says it performed more than 2 million seizures of counterfeit products sent to fulfillment centers. Those products were destroyed.