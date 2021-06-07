Amazon is developing a shared low-bandwidth network, and it wants your Wi-Fi.
The company says by pooling neighbors' Wi-Fi, its Amazon Sidewalk network can extend the working range of low-bandwidth devices.
And that can help them stay better connected to the internet.
The shared network works off Sidewalk bridge devices – including select Echo and Ring devices. Amazon says Sidewalk would allow users to continue to receive motion alerts from ring security cams even if a device loses its Wi-Fi connection.
Also, Sidewalk could be used to control ring smart lights at the end of a driveway or to track down a lost pet.
