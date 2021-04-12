Amazon just had its biggest Prime Day ever. But this year, it's not hyping that up

A worker wheels a cart of Amazon packages during a delivery in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

Amazon is looking at moving up its annual Prime Day sales event.

That's according to multiple reports.

The sales spree usually happens in July, but the e-commerce giant is also thinking about holding an earlier event and another sales event in the fall.

A spokesperson told Fox Business it has not announced the dates of the events yet.

Sales for Prime Day in 2019 generated nearly 7.1 billion dollars

