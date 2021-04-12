Amazon is looking at moving up its annual Prime Day sales event.
That's according to multiple reports.
The sales spree usually happens in July, but the e-commerce giant is also thinking about holding an earlier event and another sales event in the fall.
A spokesperson told Fox Business it has not announced the dates of the events yet.
Sales for Prime Day in 2019 generated nearly 7.1 billion dollars
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.