American Airlines is set to reactivate it's entire fleet, including planes that have been sitting in storage because of the pandemic.
In a financial disclosure to the SEC, the airline said it expects to "reactivate most of its aircraft in the second quarter."
American says ticket sales are at about 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels. The airline says the jump comes after a decline in coronavirus infection rates and an up-tick in vaccine distribution.
