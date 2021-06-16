America's workers are the world's most stressed-out and worried workers in the world, according to a new Gallup report.
In the poll, workers were asked about their work life, emotions and COVID-19 disruptions.
The U.S. took the top two spots in both stress and worry for workers. American women had more stress than men and younger workers felt stress more than older workers.
The report also showed an increase in employee engagement, thanks to remote work, but just one in three employees feel engaged at work.
