Even with the rising gas prices, Americans say they are planning to travel this summer -- in big numbers.

More than three-quarters of Americans -- 77 percent -- plan to get away this summer, according to a new Harris poll.

Many who will be piling into their RVs or SUVs will do so for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Just 29 percent of Americans planned summer leisure travel, according to last year's poll.

This year, two-thirds of Americans already have their plans booked. Some 55 percent say they're ready to go right now.

The top plans for the getaways? Reconnecting with family and friends, rest and relaxation.