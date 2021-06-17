Sunday is the day for Dear Old Dad, and it's projected Americans will spend billions to show love for their fathers.

The National Retail Federation says Americans will spend about $20 billion this year for Father's Day.

The average person will spend $174 dollars in gifts.

And the older the giver, the more they spend on fathers, with an average of about $250.

So what can fathers expect? Gifts will likely include cards, clothing a restaurant meal, gift cards and personal care.