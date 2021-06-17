Sunday is the day for Dear Old Dad, and it's projected Americans will spend billions to show love for their fathers.
The National Retail Federation says Americans will spend about $20 billion this year for Father's Day.
The average person will spend $174 dollars in gifts.
And the older the giver, the more they spend on fathers, with an average of about $250.
So what can fathers expect? Gifts will likely include cards, clothing a restaurant meal, gift cards and personal care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.