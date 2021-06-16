The award-winning multi-platinum pop singer and songwriter, Andy Grammer and dad of two joins Jennifer Lambers on FOX10 News at 4PM to share the scoop on his partnership with Quaker Chewy and what else he’s been up to, including new music and more.
Grammer is lending his talents to write a fun, upbeat, modern take on a summer camp song, the Chewy Camp Track. He’ll enlist the help of families across the country to make this a memorable and shareable song for summers to come. Families can submit their original lyrics on https://chewycamptrack.com/ until June 30, 2021 to help Andy create the song, and they may hear a lyric they inspired in the song when it’s released later this summer.
For each lyrical submission, Quaker Chewy will donate to support the American Camp Association and their Send a Child to Camp Fund to help send underserved kids to summer camp. Visit https://chewycamptrack.com/ for details.
