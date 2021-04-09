Apple is expanding its popular Find My iPhone app to include other companies' products.
The app will allow users to track and locate compatible objects, such as e-bikes from Vanmoof, wireless earbuds from Belkin and an item finder from Chipolo.
The app has faced some criticism, both from lawmakers and companies offering competing services over unfair competitive advantages.
