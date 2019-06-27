Apple's Jony Ive is leaving the company

Apple's chief design officer, Jony Ive, is leaving the company after nearly 30 years, the company announced Thursday.
Ive will be starting his own design company, and Apple will be one of its primary clients. He'll continue to work closely on projects for Apple.
Ive was instrumental in establishing Apple's sleek design aesthetic. He and Steve Jobs partnered on a remarkable run of products ranging from candy colored iMacs to the iPod and the original iPhone that revived Apple's fortunes and made it the most valuable company in the world. His work earned him design awards, a knighthood and the company of celebrities like Bono.
"Jony is a singular figure in the design world and his role in Apple's revival cannot be overstated, from 1998's groundbreaking iMac to the iPhone," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.
In recent years, Ive had stepped back from his day-to-day management responsibilities at Apple and taken on a number of side projects, including helping to design a high-end Leica camera, a Christmas tree, and a diamond ring that sold for more than $256,000.
In a testament to his influence at the company, Apple described him as responsible for the "look and feel of Apple hardware, user interface, packaging, major architectural projects such as Apple Park and Apple's retail stores, as well as new ideas and future initiatives" on its site.
Ive and Jobs had a close relationship. According to Jobs biographer Walter Isaacson, the two would have lunch together every day and talk about design in the afternoon. Jobs considered Ive a "spiritual partner," according to Isaacson's book.
Seth Fiegerman contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.