Apple is set to announce its first product launches of 2021.
The California company will be introducing its latest gadgets and updates during a virtual product launch Tuesday, April 20.
Some expected highlights include updates to Apple's iPad line-up and the next- generation AirPods 3.
Customers can also look forward to potential updates for the company's Mac computers and a new Apple TV streaming media box.
